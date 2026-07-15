OPEC secretary general says OPEC+ Cooperation Charter to take effect in January 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The OPEC+ Cooperation Charter is scheduled to take effect in January 2027, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said at the first meeting held under the charter in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Al Ghais, a technical meeting was held on May 21, 2026, during which the OPEC Secretariat and countries participating in the Cooperation Charter agreed on the key elements of its implementation plan.

"Then, on June 7, at the 41st Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, ministers approved the proposed action plan to achieve the objectives of the Cooperation Charter. They also committed to consulting with their respective governments on appointing members to the Technical Committee, which will lead implementation of the plan.

The meetings held in May and June enabled us to complete the first of two key milestones — establishing the organizational framework for the Cooperation Charter," he said.

Al Ghais said the second phase involves developing the charter's work plan.

"It includes a detailed list of activities and programs, as well as a schedule of meetings. This phase is expected to be completed and approved by ministers in December this year. Completion of both phases is necessary to launch the Cooperation Charter mechanism. This will allow the charter to be activated, as planned, in January 2027. The first meeting of the Technical Committee is intended to prepare the charter's work plan and ensure completion of the second key milestone," he said.

According to Al Ghais, representatives of the OPEC Secretariat will deliver two presentations during the meeting covering the activation plan for the Cooperation Charter and the draft work plan for the Technical Committee, including activities, programs and a schedule of meetings for 2027 and beyond.