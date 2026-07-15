Foreign NGO representatives praise President Ilham Aliyev’s vision for inclusive global co-op at Shusha Forum (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Foreign non-governmental organizations' (NGO) representatives have highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s messages on peace, international cooperation, and the need for more inclusive global governance at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, sharing their views on Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts, the role of the Global South, and the importance of restoring trust in the media.

Representatives of civil society organizations, media outlets, and international platforms from Africa, Asia, and Latin America noted that President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks at the forum addressed key global challenges, including reform of international institutions, strengthening cooperation among nations, and ensuring greater representation for developing countries.

Mithika Mwenda, Executive Director of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance from Kenya, said the forum provided an opportunity to observe Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts in the territories affected by conflict.

"The 4th Shusha Global Media Forum in Azerbaijan was indeed a timely platform to showcase to the world the progress made by President Ilham Aliyev's government to restore dignity for the people of the once-occupied region," Mwenda wrote on Linkedin.

He added that the Global South NGO Platform would continue supporting reconstruction initiatives and efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as throughout the wider region.

Nigerian journalist Dare Akogun highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on global governance reform, particularly regarding Africa’s representation in the United Nations Security Council. According to Akogun, one of the key moments of the forum was President Aliyev’s response to questions on Africa’s peace and security challenges and the continent’s role in international decision-making.

"One seat should go to the African Union, with the country holding the current chairmanship having the seat," President Ilham Aliyev said, according to Akogun’s article. The Nigerian journalist noted that President Ilham Aliyev’s position reflected broader discussions at the forum on creating a more representative international system.

Kenyan representative Brian Ngigi, from the Africa Bureau for Climate Stories, emphasized President Ilham Aliyev’s call to strengthen cooperation among non-governmental organizations and amplify the voices of communities in the Global South. He noted that the forum demonstrated the importance of collaboration in promoting peace, sustainable development, and truthful information, adding that Azerbaijan’s initiatives had drawn attention to the role of civil society in global dialogue.

Marie Therese Merhej Seif, Chairman and Executive Director of Lebanon’s Human Environmental Association for Development (HEAD), highlighted the connection between responsible media, environmental governance, and sustainable development. She emphasized that discussions at the forum reinforced the importance of trust, dialogue, and cooperation, noting that independent media and accurate information are essential for addressing global challenges.

Dean Meekson, Executive Director of Citizens Network for Community Development Zambia, welcomed President Ilham Aliyev’s call for a more representative United Nations and greater participation of the Global South in global decision-making. "A stronger and more inclusive United Nations where the voices of the Global South are heard, respected, and reflected in decision making is essential to advancing peace, climate justice, sustainable development, and global equity," Meekson wrote on Linkedin.

Nigerian expert and Founder of ICCDI Africa Olumide Idowu also expressed support for President Ilham Aliyev’s position on strengthening Africa’s role at the UN Security Council, saying that a continent with more than 1.4 billion people deserves greater participation in decisions affecting global peace and security.

Peruvian representative Blanca Mujica, Co-Founder of Ikua4Change, highlighted his remarks on strengthening cooperation among non-governmental organizations and increasing the role of civil society in international affairs.

She noted that stronger partnerships among organizations across the Global South are important for ensuring more inclusive solutions to global challenges.

Philile Dlamini from Eswatini’s EcoHarmony Eswatini emphasized the importance of the forum’s theme - “The Mission of the Media in Promoting Peace: Restoring Truth and Rebuilding Trust” - noting that truth and trust are essential for addressing challenges ranging from misinformation to climate change.

Participants also highlighted discussions held during the forum on artificial intelligence, media transformation, combating disinformation, and the role of journalism in promoting peace.

The 4th Shusha Global Media Forum brought together journalists, policymakers, experts, and representatives of international organizations from different regions to discuss the future of media, global cooperation, and the role of information in shaping international dialogue.