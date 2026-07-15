Azerbaijan's PM, Slovak President discuss expanding strategic partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the President of the Slovak Republic, Peter Pellegrini, and discussed expanding the strategic partnership on July 15.

This was reported on the official website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting highlighted that President Pellegrini’s official visit to Azerbaijan, along with the discussions held between the heads of state in Shusha, is expected to provide significant impetus to the further development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

The parties also emphasized the importance of the participation of Slovak companies in the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, with particular reference to the construction of the village of Bash Garvand in the Aghdam district.

Slovakia’s initiative to construct and hand over a secondary school building in Bash Garvand to the Azerbaijani side was highly appreciated, and gratitude was expressed for this contribution.

The meeting further noted with satisfaction the continued development of bilateral cooperation across a broad range of areas, including political, trade, economic, investment, energy, transportation, and humanitarian spheres.

The sides also discussed prospects for further expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest and implementing new joint projects.