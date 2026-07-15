Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan hold political consultations in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan held a new round of political consultations in Ashgabat.

This is reflected in a post shared on Uzbek FM's official Telegram channel.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov in Ashgabat.

The high-level discussions focused on deepening the Uzbek-Turkmen strategic partnership, advancing the practical implementation of agreements reached by the heads of state, and steadily developing bilateral political dialogue. The ministers paid particular attention to expanding practical cooperation across key sectors, including trade, transport, logistics, energy, agriculture, and the digital economy.

"Also focused on expanding cooperation in the areas of trade and economic relations, transport and logistics, energy, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as cross-border cooperation. In addition, we coordinated our approaches to key issues on the regional and international agenda," the minister's post reads.

Following the narrow-format meeting, the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan convened for a comprehensive round of political consultations. During these talks, the sides thoroughly exchanged views on the execution of tasks set by their respective heads of state, covering all priority vectors of bilateral cooperation alongside regional and global developments.

The parties emphasized that this consultative mechanism remains a vital instrument for maintaining regular dialogue between the foreign ministries.