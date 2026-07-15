Azerbaijan approves National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking for 2026–2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the “National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030.”

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the “National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030” has been approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must resolve issues arising from this decree.

At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must coordinate the implementation of the measures provided for in the National Action Plan and report annually to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the progress of these measures.

Monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the measures outlined in the National Action Plan will be carried out by the Center for Economic Reform Analysis and Communications on behalf of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.