Azerbaijan's energy minister meets OPEC secretary general in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais in Baku on the sidelines of the first Technical Committee meeting under the Charter of Cooperation (CoC).

The meeting reviewed the results of cooperation within the OPEC+ framework, with both sides highlighting the Charter of Cooperation as an important platform for further expanding the successful partnership.

Al Ghais praised Azerbaijan's role as a reliable and constructive partner within OPEC+ and expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his continued support for the cooperation. He said the first Technical Committee meeting in Baku marked an important step toward deepening multilateral cooperation under the Charter of Cooperation.

Shahbazov said the dialogue and cooperation fostered through the OPEC+ platform had played a significant role in Azerbaijan's progress in renewable energy development. He noted that regular contacts between ministers and the atmosphere of mutual trust had contributed to expanding Azerbaijan's partnerships with international energy companies, including the implementation of large-scale renewable energy projects.

The two sides also exchanged views on the future development of OPEC+ cooperation, expanding partnership in new areas among participating countries and making more effective use of the Charter of Cooperation's potential.