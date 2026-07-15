Bank ABB and iTicket: an important step towards the development of lifestyle banking

ABB Bank, which serves its customers not only as a bank but also as a partner in their everyday lives, has taken another important step towards advancing lifestyle banking in Azerbaijan. The Bank has signed a strategic partnership agreement with iTicket, a centralized online ticketing platform.

Through Beyond Banking solutions, this partnership will make access to a wide range of cultural and entertainment events even more convenient and seamless for customers.

Under the agreement, a dedicated iTicket section will be introduced in the ABB mobile app, allowing users to purchase tickets directly through the application. In turn, iTicket platform users will be able to benefit from the “ABB Zone” category and a dedicated information page, as well as make payments through ABB Bank.

The strategic partnership also provides for the development of integrations between the mobile application and the online platform, the introduction of new features, the launch of joint campaigns offering customers additional privileges, and the implementation of other initiatives.

This partnership will further enhance the customer experience and bring new value to people’s everyday lives in line with their individual needs. Combining iTicket’s expertise in online ticketing with ABB Bank’s extensive customer base and advanced digital infrastructure will contribute to the continued development of lifestyle banking in Azerbaijan.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful, and versatile products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and service offices, on its official website at https://abb-bank.az/, through the 937 Information Centre, and on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.