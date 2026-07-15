UN General Assembly to hold high-level meeting marking 10 years of New Urban Agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. A high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the 10-year progress of the implementation of the New Urban Agenda will be held at the UN headquarters in New York on July 16-17.

The information was released by Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

The committee said that the “Baku Call to Action” document adopted at the conclusion of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in Baku in May this year, outlined key priorities for the future implementation of the New Urban Agenda. Discussions on these priorities are expected to continue during the high-level meeting in New York.

According to the statement, UN member states will discuss further steps toward implementing the New Urban Agenda, as well as global priorities for sustainable urbanization through 2036.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the meeting will be headed by Anar Guliyev, chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

The UN General Assembly high-level meeting will be broadcast live via the UN Web TV platform.