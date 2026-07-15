Uzbekistan, China discuss progress of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Uzbekistan and China discussed bilateral transport cooperation and the progress of the strategic China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) railway project.

This is reflected in the release, published by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The review happened during the meeting between the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov and Wang Jinxi, a board member and deputy chairman of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

During the negotiations, the parties noted that construction works on the CKU railway are proceeding in strict accordance with the planned schedule. Both sides emphasized that this landmark infrastructure project plays a crucial role in developing regional transport corridors, increasing international cargo transit volumes, and strengthening trade and economic relations across Central Asia.

"The parties noted that construction work is proceeding according to schedule and emphasized that the project plays an important role in developing regional transport corridors, increasing the volume of international freight traffic, and strengthening trade and economic ties," the statement of press service reads.

The delegations also exchanged views on enhancing the overall competitiveness and attractiveness of the existing multimodal corridor running from China through Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. To optimize logistics, the officials discussed the possibility of granting the Kashgar border railway station an "export" status, which would streamline cargo handling and customs clearance procedures.

Concluding the meeting, the sides agreed to establish a mechanism for regular monitoring of the ongoing construction works, further expand practical cooperation in the transport sector, and maintain close coordination across all joint logistics initiatives.