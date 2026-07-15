Azerbaijan highlights decade-long contribution to global oil market stability through OPEC+

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. For nearly a decade, Azerbaijan has been making an active and responsible contribution to ensuring global oil market stability through the OPEC+ framework under the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC), Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at the first meeting held within the framework of the OPEC+ Charter of Cooperation in Baku.

"It is no coincidence that the image of the world’s first industrial oil well, drilled in Bibi-Heybat in 1846, holds an honorary place at the headquarters of the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna.

Today, Baku is known not only for its rich oil heritage but also as one of the leading centers of global energy dialogue.

It is here that many initiatives promoting international cooperation are put forward, key strategic issues are discussed, and the future global energy agenda is shaped.

For Azerbaijan, energy is not only the foundation of economic development but also a symbol of reliable partnership, mutual trust, and shared responsibility.

Guided by these principles, Azerbaijan consistently contributes to strengthening global energy security, ensuring market stability, and advancing international cooperation," the minister said.

He also emphasized that the country’s active and constructive participation in the OPEC+ framework demonstrates its commitment to these principles.

"For nearly ten years, Azerbaijan, as a participant in the Declaration of Cooperation, has been making an active and responsible contribution through the OPEC+ platform to maintaining stability in the global oil market and balancing supply and demand," Shahbazov said.