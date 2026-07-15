Azerbaijan emerges as pillar of US strategy in region - Townhall analysis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Relations between the United States and Azerbaijan are currently at their strongest level since the country regained independence.

This opinion was expressed by US political analyst Bryan Leib in an article for Townhall following his participation in the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

According to the author, cooperation between Washington and Baku today goes far beyond traditional diplomacy, covering regional security, energy, transportation, economic development, and the formation of a new cooperation framework in the South Caucasus.

Leib notes that US policy toward Azerbaijan has undergone significant changes in recent years. In his view, while the previous US administration underestimated Azerbaijan’s strategic importance, the current approach is based on recognizing Baku’s key role as a reliable partner in the region.

The author emphasizes that Azerbaijan holds a unique geopolitical position as a link connecting Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia. Amid growing global competition, he believes that countries such as Azerbaijan are becoming increasingly important partners for the United States.

The article pays particular attention to energy cooperation. Leib recalls that long before Europe faced an energy crisis, Azerbaijan had invested in the development of alternative export routes and modern energy infrastructure. Today, he notes, Azerbaijani gas plays an important role in strengthening Europe’s energy security and reducing dependence on unreliable suppliers.

At the same time, the author stresses that Azerbaijan’s importance extends far beyond energy. He recalls that Baku supported the United States during the Afghanistan operation by providing critical transit routes and assistance to the international coalition.

"These actions demonstrated that Azerbaijan is not simply a regional partner, but a truly reliable ally," the article states.

According to Leib, Azerbaijan’s large-scale investments in seaports, railways, road infrastructure, aviation, and logistics are transforming the country into one of Eurasia’s key transportation and logistics hubs. In his view, this creates significant opportunities for American businesses in sectors including energy, transportation, technology, infrastructure, agriculture, and cybersecurity.

The analyst also highlights the prospects for the peace process in the South Caucasus. He believes that a final peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia could fundamentally reshape the region, boost trade, attract new investment, and strengthen transport links between Europe and Asia.

The author argues that the United States should continue supporting this process while further developing its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan.

The article also focuses extensively on Shusha. Leib, who has visited Azerbaijan several times, describes the city as a symbol of the country’s reconstruction, resilience, and national renewal. According to him, hosting the Shusha Global Media Forum demonstrates Azerbaijan’s commitment to creating a platform for international dialogue bringing together politicians, experts, and representatives of global media outlets.

At the same time, the author acknowledges that allies may have differences on certain issues. However, he argues that a mature partnership should be based on shared strategic interests rather than defined by individual political disagreements.

Leib believes that strengthening US-Azerbaijan relations serves the interests of both countries. In his view, it contributes to energy security, international trade, stability in the South Caucasus, and expanded economic opportunities amid growing competition among global powers.

Concluding his article, the author calls on the US Congress to continue supporting the development of bilateral relations, expand economic cooperation, and reconsider approaches that, in his opinion, no longer reflect current geopolitical realities.

"The relationship between the United States and Azerbaijan has never been stronger. Now is the time to build on that momentum," Bryan Leib writes.