SARIO ready to assist Azerbaijani investors in implementing projects in Slovakia - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency (SARIO) is ready to provide comprehensive support to Azerbaijani companies interested in implementing investment projects in Slovakia, the head of the SARIO (Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency) Investment Office for the DACH region in Munich, Martina Šušová said, Trend's correspondent from the event reports.

She made the statement while speaking at the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum in Baku.

“Our main mission is to support investors so they can successfully establish and develop their businesses in Slovakia. We provide overviews of the business environment, conduct the necessary analyses, advise on investment incentives, and assist in selecting a suitable location for project implementation,” she said.

According to Šušová, the agency already has experience supporting more than 700 successful investment projects implemented by companies worldwide.

Furthermore, she noted that Slovakia is located in the heart of Europe, uses the euro as its national currency, and is a member of the European Union, the Schengen Area, NATO, and the OECD, all of which create favorable conditions for business and logistics.

Šušová also emphasized that SARIO provides support not only to foreign investors but also to Slovak companies seeking to enter foreign markets by organizing business missions, business meetings, seminars, and the search for new opportunities for cooperation.