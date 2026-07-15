Azerbaijan’s exports to Armenia reach $17.1 million in Jan.-June

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan exported goods worth $17.129 million to Armenia in January-June 2026, Trend’s calculations based on data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan show.

On Oct. 21, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint statement to the press with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period. The first such transit shipment was a delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On Dec. 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 metric tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia. On Jan. 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 metric tons of cargo (48 railcars), including 1,742 metric tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 metric tons of diesel fuel, were sent to Armenia. On Jan. 11, a train consisting of 18 railcars carrying 979 metric tons of AI-92 gasoline was dispatched to the country.

On Feb. 25, 4,500 metric tons of diesel fuel were sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia. On March 5, 31 railcars carrying 1,984 metric tons of diesel fuel, as well as two railcars with 135 metric tons of Russian fertilizers, were dispatched. On March 9, a seven-car freight train carrying Russian grain was sent, while on March 11, grain shipments totaling 1,023 metric tons (770 metric tons net) were delivered in 11 railcars. On March 24, four railcars carrying 271 metric tons of fertilizers and one railcar with 68 metric tons of buckwheat were sent.

On March 25, five railcars carrying 350 metric tons of wheat were dispatched. On April 11, 15 railcars carrying 887 metric tons of diesel fuel were sent. On April 14, 22 railcars of diesel fuel were exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia. On April 21, a freight train consisting of 16 railcars carrying 974 metric tons of diesel fuel departed from Azerbaijan to Armenia. On April 24, another shipment of 350 metric tons of grain was transported from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

On April 30, four railcars carrying 279 metric tons of grain and three railcars carrying 203 metric tons of fertilizers were dispatched. On May 3, eight railcars carrying 536 metric tons of Russian fertilizers were sent, followed by 10 railcars carrying 678 metric tons of Russian fertilizers on May 4. On May 6, four railcars carrying 271 metric tons of Russian fertilizers and four railcars carrying 275 metric tons of Russian grain were dispatched. On May 7, two railcars carrying aluminum and nine railcars carrying grain were sent from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan. On May 9, eight railcars carrying 479 metric tons of diesel fuel were sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia, followed by 16 railcars carrying 986 metric tons of diesel fuel on May 10.

On May 15, 977 metric tons of wheat in 14 railcars were transported from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan. On May 28, 126 metric tons of urea in two railcars and 67 metric tons of flour in one railcar were delivered. On May 29, four railcars carrying 280 metric tons of wheat and four railcars carrying 277 metric tons of fertilizers were sent. On June 1, two railcars of fertilizers were dispatched. On June 4, three railcars carrying 210 metric tons of wheat, two railcars carrying 140 metric tons of barley, and one railcar carrying 69 metric tons of fertilizers were sent.

On June 4, 42 railcars carrying diesel fuel were dispatched from Azerbaijan to Armenia, followed by 17 railcars carrying diesel fuel on June 11.

On June 20, seven railcars carrying 490 metric tons of wheat were sent from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan. On June 23, 10 railcars carrying 700 metric tons of wheat were transported from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

On June 26, Azerbaijan sent 971 metric tons of AI-92 gasoline in 18 railcars and 467 metric tons of diesel fuel in eight railcars to Armenia.

On June 28, another shipment of Russian wheat was transported through Azerbaijan to Armenia, with 770 metric tons delivered in 11 railcars. On July 3, 14 railcars carrying 976 metric tons of wheat were sent.