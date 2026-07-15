Azerbaijan amends rules on state oversight of children's rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the Rules on State Oversight of the Implementation of Children's Rights.

The text of the decree has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the amendments, the Prosecutor General's Office will protect the rights and legitimate interests of children in court where authorized by law, submit applications to state authorities and file lawsuits in cases stipulated by legislation.

The prosecution authorities will also oversee the implementation of legislation in criminal and administrative cases involving children in accordance with procedures established by law.

In addition, the prosecution authorities will review information received from guardianship and trusteeship bodies and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population concerning cases in which a child's life or health is under immediate threat, and will take measures provided for under the law.