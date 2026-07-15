Azerbaijan and Slovakia sign tourism cooperation memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. A memorandum of cooperation in tourism was signed between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The signing ceremony took place during the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum in Baku, with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Denisa Sakova.

The memorandum was signed by Teymur Suleyman-zade, deputy chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, and Martina Horinova, deputy director general of Slovakia Travel.

The Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum held in Baku featured presentations on the investment and export opportunities of Azerbaijan and Slovakia, as well as discussions on prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation. The forum included speeches by representatives of AZPROMO, the Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency (SARIO), and the Export-Import Bank of Slovakia (Eximbanka SR), as well as bilateral meetings between business representatives.