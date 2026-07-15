The new “This summer everything is double!” campaign for Miles&Smiles PASHA Bank cardholders, offering more miles, more privileges, and more travel opportunities, has started. As part of the campaign, customers will enjoy greater value from their everyday spending, making their summer travel even more rewarding.

During the campaign period, from 15 July to 15 September, all Miles&Smiles PASHA Bank cardholders will earn double miles on payments made abroad and at the Bank’s partner restaurants. This means customers will be able to turn their everyday spending into new travel opportunities even faster.

In addition, customers who obtain a new Miles&Smiles PASHA Bank card or renew an expired card during the campaign period will receive extra benefits. They will be awarded double welcome miles based on the standard tariff, while customers who fully meet the campaign requirements will receive an additional 5,000, 10,000, or 15,000 bonus miles, depending on their card type. For more information about the campaign terms and conditions, please follow the link.

The “This summer everything is double!” campaign is valid for all Miles&Smiles PASHA Bank cards.

Under its exclusive partnership with Turkish Airlines, one of the world's largest airlines, PASHA Bank offers Miles&Smiles PASHA Bank cards that allow customers to convert their everyday banking transactions into valuable travel rewards. Introduced to the Azerbaijani market in 2019, the product became the country's first locally issued payment card, enabling customers to earn airline miles through everyday purchases and payments. Cardholders can redeem their accumulated miles for airline tickets across the Turkish Airlines route network, subject to the applicable terms and conditions, as well as for other benefits available under the Miles&Smiles loyalty programme.