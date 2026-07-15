Azerbaijan, Israel filmmakers present joint documentary project in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. A presentation of Azerbaijani director Rufat Asadov’s feature-length documentary film “Traditions from the Depths of Centuries” was held at the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event was organized at the initiative of the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs and the Sholumi Center for the Preservation of Mountain Jewish Heritage.

The film is dedicated to the life and creative work of Albert Rafiyev, a member of the Azerbaijan Artists’ Union, the Azerbaijan Carpet Makers Association and the Union of Artists of Russia, as well as an artist, designer, carpet expert and collector.

The documentary, a joint project of Azerbaijani and Israeli filmmakers, highlights the centuries-old cultural ties, friendship and mutual respect between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel.

The film was produced by Shaul Siman-Tov.

The presentation was attended by members of Azerbaijan’s Parliament, representatives of the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan, members of the creative community, public figures, representatives of the arts and performing arts, guests from foreign countries and journalists.

The main theme of the film is the interaction and unity of Azerbaijani and Jewish cultures.

Through Albert Rafiyev’s work, Azerbaijan is portrayed as a country where people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds have lived together in peace and mutual understanding for centuries, with traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance becoming an integral part of national identity.

The event highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan’s state policy aimed at promoting tolerance and multiculturalism. It was noted that President Ilham Aliyev continues the political course of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, based on the protection of ethnic and religious diversity, mutual respect among peoples and the principles of peaceful coexistence.

The film’s first screening was held in Israel at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tel Aviv, followed by a presentation in Jerusalem. According to the film’s creative team, proposals have already been received for screenings in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Russia and several other countries.