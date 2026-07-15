Slovak President honors martyrs' memory in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on July 15.

The visiting president paid tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani heroes who lost their lives in the struggle for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Pellegrini was then briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs, its significance in the memory of the Azerbaijani people, and the urban development and improvement projects carried out in the capital while viewing the panorama of Baku.