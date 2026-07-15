US strikes kill seven Iranian army personnel, Iran says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Seven Iranian army personnel were killed in US airstrikes overnight on the Bampur district of Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, the Iranian army said.

The information was released by the public relations department of Iran’s army.

According to the statement, the US military fired 13 missiles at one of the Iranian army’s Ground Forces bases in Bampur district. The army said measures taken after the strikes prevented the number of casualties from rising, despite the attacks being aimed at causing heavy losses among military personnel.

The strikes and subsequent exchanges between the United States and Iran have heightened tensions in the region, with both sides carrying out attacks after a fragile ceasefire was challenged.

Iran recalled that on July 8, US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire had been violated and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran targeted US military facilities in the Persian Gulf region with missiles and drones.

Although Washington has not ruled out a possible return to negotiations with Tehran, disagreements over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program and other issues have left the future of the diplomatic process uncertain. Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has once again been severely disrupted.