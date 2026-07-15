Azerbaijan offers investors access to regional market, not just its own, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan is encouraging international investors to view the country not only as a standalone market but also as a strategic gateway to a broader regional market, leveraging its geographic location and developed transport and logistics infrastructure, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum in Baku, Jabbarov said Azerbaijan's geographic position makes the country a unique link between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The minister noted that Baku is not only the largest capital city on the Caspian Sea but also the only port on the western coast of the Caspian, making it not only the shortest but also potentially the most reliable connection point with Central Asia.

Jabbarov said that as a landlocked country, Azerbaijan understands the importance of transport connectivity for economic development.

He emphasized that this is not only about transportation links but also about integration into a broader market, including free trade regimes with several countries in the region.

The minister highlighted Azerbaijan's traditionally strong economic and transport ties with Georgia, while also noting the ongoing peace process with Armenia following the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

According to Jabbarov, companies operating in Azerbaijan gain access not only to the country's domestic market but also to a wider regional market.