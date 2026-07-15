Uzbekistan, China's JAC Motors explore full-scale vehicle manufacturing

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Uzbekistan and China's JAC Motors have discussed the next stage of cooperation aimed at expanding local automobile production and increasing the country's export potential.

This was reflected in a statement, published by the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following the meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Ilzat Kasimov, and JAC Motors CEO Yu Yang.

According to the statement, the sides noted that the launch of the JAC Motors plant in May 2026 at the Yangi Avlod Special Industrial Zone marked an important milestone in the development of Uzbekistan's automotive industry and industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan and China.

Particular attention was paid to the project's further development. The parties reviewed plans to accelerate the transition from semi-knocked down (SKD) assembly to complete knocked down (CKD) production as early as next year. They also discussed measures to increase the localization of production, expand the plant's export capacity, and introduce modern manufacturing technologies.

The planned transition to CKD production is expected to increase the share of local value added, strengthen the domestic supplier base, and support the long-term development of Uzbekistan's automotive manufacturing sector.