Beyond Emerging Europe highlights President Tokayev’s role in advancing Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Beyond Emerging Europe has published an article highlighting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s efforts to expand transport connectivity between Europe and Asia and Kazakhstan’s role in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.

According to the publication, President Tokayev’s visit to Brussels and his participation in the launch of the European Commission’s Connectivity Agenda Platform underscored Kazakhstan’s growing importance in strengthening alternative trade routes linking Europe and Central Asia.

"Jozef Síkela, the commissioner for international partnerships, called the Trans-Caspian route (or Middle Corridor) a 'vital bridge between Europe and Asia'," the article states.

The publication notes that during a Kazakhstan-EU roundtable in Brussels, President Tokayev highlighted the country’s investments in transport infrastructure, saying that Kazakhstan had spent more than $35 billion on transport and logistics development over the past 15 years.

The article cites President Tokayev’s remarks that cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor had increased fivefold since 2019, reaching 4.1 million tonnes, with Kazakhstan aiming to raise annual freight volumes to 10 million tonnes.

Beyond Emerging Europe also highlights the growing international interest in the route amid disruptions affecting other trade corridors, noting that the Middle Corridor has gained additional attention due to instability in the Middle East and challenges facing traditional maritime routes.

The publication points out that Kazakhstan has continued expanding its logistics capabilities, including through investments by KTZ Express in Caspian Sea shipping infrastructure and cooperation with Azerbaijan and Georgia within the Middle Corridor Multimodal initiative.

At the same time, the article notes that the route still faces challenges related to infrastructure capacity, reliability, and competitiveness compared with the northern route through Russia.

"The Middle Corridor’s moment is unquestionably now, but it does yet look capable of making the most of the opportunity," the article reads.