Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan outline joint agro-industrial program to 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have outlined joint agro-industrial cooperation program running through 2030.

This is reflected in a statement of Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The plans were discussed during the meeting between the First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Ilich Marsbek uulu and Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan Kahramon Yuldashev.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyz-Uzbek cooperation in the agro-industrial complex, emphasizing the importance of further expanding practical cooperation between the relevant agencies of the two countries," the statement reads.

Rather than general agricultural trade, the bilateral talks centered on transitioning to a practical, integrated development model. The proposed interagency program will lay down a comprehensive roadmap to 2030, prioritizing joint industrial parks, dedicated cross-border logistics complexes, and coordinated state support mechanisms for agricultural manufacturers in both countries.

The program aims to foster structural cooperative projects, particularly in establishing joint seed breeding facilities, optimizing potato and rice cultivation, and creating regional meat production clusters. Both ministries plan to utilize the resources of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund to finance these target projects, reinforcing regional food security through joint infrastructure and integrated supply chains.