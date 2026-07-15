Yelo Bank wraps up the first half of the year with over 100 million manats in interest income

Yelo Bank has announced its financial results for the first half of 2026 (January–June). According to the report, the Bank significantly strengthened its capital position and maintained strong growth momentum in core operating revenues.

Specifically, the Bank's interest income increased by 21% (18 million manats) year-on-year, reaching 102 million manats. Driven by efficient quarterly operations, Yelo Bank generated a net profit of 12.6 million manats during the first six months. Non-interest income for this period exceeded 5 million manats.

One of the most notable highlights in the financial statements is the steady pace of lending. The Bank's total loan portfolio expanded by 18 million manats since the beginning of the year, climbing to 1 billion 107 million manats. Supporting the real sector remained the top priority, with the business loan portfolio reaching 687 million manats. In terms of retail financing, the consumer loan portfolio also grew to 420 million manats.

The volume of deposits placed with Yelo Bank, reflecting its status as a trusted partner for its customers, reached 1 billion 39 million manats. At the end of the first half of the year, the Bank's total assets stood at 1 billion 475 million manats.

During the reporting period, a remarkable increase was also recorded in the Bank's capital sustainability. Regulatory capital grew by 9 million manats since the beginning of the year to 184 million manats, while total equity rose to 190 million manats. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 14.06%, and the Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio reached 11.77%, both confidently exceeding the regulatory requirements.



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