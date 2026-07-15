Azerbaijan exports 10.1 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan exported 10.125 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks worth $6.231 billion to global markets in January-June 2026, Trend’s calculations based on data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan show.

According to the committee, compared with the same period in 2025, the value of exports decreased by $178 million, or 2.8%, while volumes declined by 1.921 million tons, or 15.9%.

The committee reported that Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover amounted to $24.661 billion in January-June 2026.

According to Trend’s calculations, this represents an increase of $261 million, or 1.1%, compared with the same period last year.

Exports accounted for $16.32 billion of the total foreign trade turnover, while imports amounted to $8.341 billion.

The committee said export volumes increased by $3.442 billion, or 26.7%, during the reporting period, while imports decreased by $3.181 billion, or 27.6%.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $7.979 billion. According to Trend’s calculations, this is 5.9 times higher, or $6.623 billion more, than the figure recorded in the same period last year.