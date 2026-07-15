Anglo Asian Mining increases silver output in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Anglo Asian Mining’s silver production in Azerbaijan increased in the first half of 2026, reaching 92,855 ounces compared with 62,348 ounces in H1 2025.

The company said in its latest report that in the second quarter of 2026, it produced 50,059 ounces of silver, up from 32,033 ounces in Q2 2025.

“Of the Q2 2026 output, 5,775 ounces were contained within gold doré, while 44,284 ounces came from flotation and SART processing,” said the Anglo Asian Mining.

The company said it is encouraged by the 2026 performance to date, which remains in line with expectations for FY 2026.

“It is expected that production in H2 2026 will increase compared to H1 2026 due to the Demirli ramp-up being achieved in Q3 2026 and seasonal factors. The Board therefore remains confident in meeting 2026 guidance of 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes of copper production, 28,000 to 33,000 ounces of gold, and 170,000 to 210,000 ounces of silver, and continuing to execute its medium-term growth strategy to become a mid-tier, copper focused producer,” Anglo Asian Mining said.

Anglo Asian Mining plc is a copper and gold producer with a high-quality portfolio of production and exploration assets in Azerbaijan. The company produced 7,915 tonnes of copper and 25,061 ounces of gold for the year ended 31 December 2025. The company's strategic plan for growth shows a clearly defined path for the company to transition to a multi-asset, mid-tier, copper and gold producer by 2030, by which time copper will be the principal product of the company, with forecast annual production of around 50,000 to 55,000 tonnes of copper. It plans to achieve this growth by bringing into production three new mines during the period 2027 to 2030 at Xarxar, Garadag and Zafar, in addition to the newly opened Gilar and Demirli mines. Production commenced at the Gilar mine in May 2025 and Demirli in July 2025.