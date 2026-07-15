President of Kazakhstan arrives in Shanghai on working visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Shanghai for a working visit at the invitation of President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service, during the visit, President Tokayev is scheduled to hold high-level bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping to conduct in-depth strategic communication on key areas of bilateral relations. The Kazakh leader will also participate in a roundtable discussion bringing together executives from leading Chinese corporations to explore new venues of trade and economic partnership.

The state visit is closely tied to the promotion of digital innovation and global technology governance. On July 17, President Tokayev will attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, running under the theme "Partnership in AI for a Better Future."

Earlier, Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) signed a robust package of cooperation agreements worth approximately $400 million with Chinese partners in Shanghai.

The agreements were finalized during the international business forum ''Kazakhstan – China: Transport-Logistics Cooperation and E-Commerce – New Technologies, New Opportunities.'' The documents, some of which are denominated in Chinese yuan and Kazakh tenge, establish a strategic framework for joint initiatives in IT infrastructure, port and terminal logistics, shipbuilding, and the digitalization of transport management processes.

''The total value of the signed documents is estimated at approximately $400 million, with some contracts denominated in yuan and tenge,'' the report says.