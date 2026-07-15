Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan discuss expanding transit cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan have discussed expanding trilateral transit and road freight cooperation.

According to Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, officials from the three countries met in Mashhad, the capital of Iran's northeastern Razavi Khorasan Province, on July 14-15.

The meeting focused on strengthening trilateral cooperation in road freight transportation, activating transit corridors, increasing trade exchanges and expanding regional cooperation.

According to the ministry, the initiative could help facilitate international trade and support sustainable development across the region.

The ministry said the meeting marked an important step toward making better use of the three countries' shared potential, strengthening regional ties, enhancing the region's role in international transport corridors and developing transit infrastructure.

According to Trend's analysis, the trilateral meeting on transit and road freight transport could represent an important step toward developing new logistics routes across the region. The cooperation aligns with Iran's broader strategy of strengthening connectivity with Central Asia and making more effective use of its transit potential. In recent years, Iran has increased investment in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Chabahar Port, eastern border crossings and railway projects as it seeks to establish itself as a major regional transit hub. Expanding freight transport with Afghanistan and Tajikistan could support that strategy, improve access to Central Asian markets and contribute to higher transit revenues.