IEA: Middle East conflict squeezes aluminum supplies, lifts prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The conflict in the Middle East has had a significant impact on the global aluminum market, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In its “Global Critical Minerals Market Review 2026” report, the IEA said several aluminum production facilities in the Middle East were damaged during the conflict. Combined with disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the damage affected global aluminum trade.

According to the IEA, Middle Eastern countries account for about 8% of global primary aluminum production.

“Before the conflict, the region supplied more than 10% of aluminum imports to the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Mexico, as well as nearly 20% of imports to the United States. Regional facilities are key producers of high-purity aluminum used in the aerospace and defense industries. Against the backdrop of about 7% growth in global aluminum demand between 2023 and 2025 and constrained supply, the market experienced declining inventories. Aluminum stocks on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell from more than 1 million metric tons in June 2024 to about 350,000 metric tons in June 2025.

“After the conflict began, the world’s largest aluminum smelter outside China, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), was operating at about 30% of capacity in April 2026 after declaring force majeure and shutting down three production lines. Qatar’s Qatalum, meanwhile, was operating at about 60% of capacity after declaring force majeure because of disruptions to gas supplies,” the report said.

The IEA added that Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) and Emirates Global Aluminium’s Al Taweelah facilities were also damaged in strikes at the end of March.

“The Al Taweelah plant was forced to suspend operations because of damage to energy infrastructure,” the report said.

“In April 2026, global aluminum prices climbed to nearly $3,700 per metric ton, the highest level in four years. At the same time, the Rotterdam premium increased by about 60% between February and April 2026. Prices for green petroleum coke, used in aluminum production, rose by about 35% over the same period,” the IEA said.