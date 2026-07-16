Gusar hosts conference on media’s role in promoting religious stability (PHOTO)

GUSAR, Azerbaijan, July 16. A conference titled “Coverage of Religious Issues in the Media: Shared Responsibility for Maintaining Religious Stability,” dedicated to the 151st anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press, is taking place in the city of Gusar, Trend’s correspondent from the event reports.

The event, organized by the State Committee for Religious Affairs, is attended by representatives of government agencies, the media, religious leaders, theologians, and experts.

The conference will begin with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan. As part of the event, a video titled “Azerbaijan - A Space of Peace and Harmony” will be screened, highlighting the country’s traditions of tolerance as well as its values of peace and coexistence.

In addition, the “A Library in Every Mosque” project will be presented. This project is being implemented by the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values, which operates under the State Committee for Religious Affairs. As part of the project, plans are in place this year to provide libraries to 220 mosques located in various regions of the country.

Participants will also be introduced to the AMIN information system, created to ensure efficient, transparent, and accessible management of the Committee’s activities and those of its subordinate bodies, as well as the services and information resources they provide.

The opening ceremony will feature speeches by Sahir Mammadkhanov, head of the executive branch of the Gusar District; Ramin Mammadov, chairman of the State Committee for Relations with Religious Organizations; deputy chairman of the board of AZERTAC, Daghbayi Ismayilov; and media executives.

The conference will feature two panel discussions on the topics “Digital Media and Religious Discourse: Information Manipulation and Disinformation” and “Professionalism and Religious Literacy: The Media’s Responsibility to Protect Spiritual Values.” During the panel discussions, participants will exchange views on the professional coverage of religious topics in the media, information security, the risks associated with disinformation, the role of the media in promoting religious literacy, appropriate communication with the public on sensitive topics, and prospects for developing cooperation between the government and the media.

The event will continue on July 17 with a media tour of religious sites in Guba. As part of the media tour, participants will visit the “Juma” and “Sekinakhanum” mosques in Guba, the “Museum of Mountain Jews,” and the “Gilaki” synagogue.