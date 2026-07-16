Turkmen President's Georgia visit expected to advance Middle Corridor cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. After months of steady diplomatic engagement, Turkmenistan and Georgia appear poised to shift their partnership from political dialogue to the implementation of joint projects, with transport connectivity expected to dominate the agenda.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's state visit to Tbilisi on July 16 follows a series of high-level contacts that have intensified since the beginning of 2026. Over that period, bilateral relations have expanded beyond traditional political engagement to include transport, logistics, investment, finance and trade. The focus is now increasingly shifting from discussing opportunities to delivering concrete results.

That trajectory was reinforced by a recent phone conversation between the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Georgia. In addition to reviewing preparations for the presidential visit, the ministers discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation and Georgia's engagement with Central Asian countries. Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining regular high-level dialogue, which has become a defining feature of Turkmen-Georgian relations in recent months.

The centerpiece of the upcoming talks is expected to be the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, widely known as the Middle Corridor, whose strategic importance continues to grow as global supply chains evolve. According to various estimates, cargo volumes along the route reached about 4.1 million metric tons during the first 11 months of 2024, an increase of 63% year-on-year. Growth continued in 2025, with transit through Azerbaijan rising by around 11% and total freight volumes approaching 5 million tons. Participating countries aim to increase annual cargo volumes to 10-11 million tons by 2030.

For both Turkmenistan and Georgia, the corridor has strategic significance. Turkmenbashi International Seaport provides Central Asian exporters with access to the Caspian Sea, while Georgia's ports of Poti and Batumi serve as gateways to the Black Sea and European markets. Together, they form one of the key links in the multimodal transport network connecting Asia and Europe by rail, sea and road.

Transport cooperation has remained high on the bilateral agenda throughout the year. In February, railway authorities from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Georgia held a four-party meeting in Ashgabat to discuss ways to enhance the Middle Corridor's competitiveness, increase freight volumes and accelerate the digitalization of transport operations. The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol aimed at expanding digital solutions and improving cargo transport management.

The process continued in March, when Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Ataguliyev visited Georgia for talks focused on logistics infrastructure, closer cooperation with Black Sea ports - particularly Poti - and the further development of transit routes across the Caspian Sea.

Momentum continued to build in May, when Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili visited Ashgabat and met with President Berdimuhamedov. Their discussions centered on transport and logistics cooperation, including the Middle Corridor, the Caspian-Black Sea route, the Lapis Lazuli Corridor and the Green Port initiative. The visit also included the fifth session of the Turkmen-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which concluded with the signing of a protocol covering transport, logistics, energy, trade, investment and freight development.

Economic ties have also been strengthening. According to Georgia's National Statistics Office, Georgian exports to Turkmenistan more than tripled in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, rising from $2.5 million to $7.7 million, an increase of nearly 212%. In March alone, exports reached $4.8 million, compared with $1.4 million in the corresponding month of 2025. Georgia's main exports include poultry meat and by-products, pharmaceuticals, medical products, alcoholic beverages, vehicles and consumer goods.

The growth in trade has been accompanied by efforts to remove logistical bottlenecks. The two sides have discussed expanding port capacity, improving customs cooperation and developing multimodal transport solutions aimed at making trade flows faster and more predictable.

Cooperation is also broadening beyond transport. In June, Turkmen and Georgian officials held several meetings devoted to financial and economic cooperation, focusing on investment, banking, tax administration and more efficient financial mechanisms. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular contacts between financial institutions and jointly implementing projects that support sustainable economic growth.

This expanding cooperation is underpinned by an established legal and institutional framework. Most joint initiatives are coordinated through the Turkmen-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which covers trade, transport, logistics, energy, investment and other priority areas.

Taken together, these developments suggest that the two countries have built a comprehensive agenda encompassing trade expansion, transport infrastructure, transit digitalization, investment cooperation and financial integration.

Against that backdrop, the most significant outcome of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's visit may not be new political declarations but concrete decisions aimed at implementing agreements already reached. Should the talks produce practical agreements on increasing cargo volumes, coordinating port and railway operations, attracting investment and launching new cooperation mechanisms, the first tangible results could emerge as early as 2026-2027. For Turkmenistan, this would represent another step toward diversifying its external economic ties, while for Georgia it would reinforce its position as one of the region's leading transit hubs.