Under President Ilham Aliyev’s wise leadership, Azerbaijan instrumental in promoting OPEC+ co-op - Haitham Al Ghais

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Under the wise leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has been instrumental in promoting cooperation between OPEC+ producers, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the inaugural Technical Committee Meeting of the OPEC+ Charter of Cooperation in Baku.

“Baku has been the first place for so many different things related to the oil industry. Whether it's the first oil well in Bibi-Heybat, which is still producing, or the first industrial modern oil ship. This is why we decided to have the first technical level meeting here in Baku, building on the good spirit of having many firsts here that have been tested to last for hundreds of years. He also praised the kind invitation by the government of Azerbaijan to host this meeting in Baku," said OPEC's secretary general.

He praised Azerbaijan's role in strengthening the cooperation among OPEC+ members.

"I have been coming here every year. Part of the reason why I come here is to express OPEC's appreciation and gratitude to the leadership and government”. Of course, under the wise and able leadership of the President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has been instrumental in promoting and supporting the cooperation between OPEC+ producers for ten years now. Of course, with his able lieutenant, if I may use that term, the Minister of Energy, my brother Parviz Shahbazov, and his team have also been instrumental and highly valuable in this process. They have played a key role in energy diplomacy and consensus-building, which is absolutely critical given the diversity of our alliance, bringing together nearly 22 countries. So, Azerbaijan's role has been absolutely critical, and we truly appreciate that. That's why I come here year after year and express gratitude to this country," noted Haitham Al Ghais.