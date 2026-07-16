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ADB says Kyrgyzstan plans to expand low-emission transport under updated climate goals

Kyrgyzstan News 16 July 2026 07:11 (UTC +04:00)
ADB says Kyrgyzstan plans to expand low-emission transport under updated climate goals
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Khayal Khatamzadeh
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Kyrgyzstan plans to expand the use of low-emission vehicles, develop alternative transport, and improve cycling infrastructure under its updated climate commitments.

This was reported by the press service of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"Transport, the NDC 3.0 prioritizes increasing the share of low-emission vehicles, developing alternative transport, developing bicycle infrastructure, and implementing automated traffic management systems," the report said.

According to the ADB, the country's unconditional measures also include increasing the number of compressed natural gas-powered vehicles and conducting a feasibility study on introducing a fuel tax.

The report noted that if the study yields positive results, Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce a 10-percent tax on gasoline and a 4-percent tax on diesel.

The ADB added that conditional measures include promoting electric vehicles, electric scooters and bicycles, expanding cycling infrastructure, and introducing automated traffic management systems at road intersections.

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