Azerbaijani citizens from vessel attacked off Odesa return home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Azerbaijani citizens who were part of the crew of a vessel attacked off the coast of Odesa have been sent back to Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Ten Azerbaijani citizens who were aboard the civilian cargo vessel Atlas Bey, which came under attack off the coast of Odesa, Ukraine, on July 14, have been sent to Azerbaijan via Türkiye after crossing into Moldova.

The Embassy of Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the relevant Ukrainian authorities, continues to take the necessary measures to locate the captain of the vessel," the Foreign Ministry said.