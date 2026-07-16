Kazakhstan boosts Middle Corridor with new Aktau container hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. A new container terminal has been put into operation at the Port of Aktau in the Caspian Sea.

This is reflected in a statement published by Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ).

According to the company, the start of the hub's operations was marked by the processing of the first container train arriving at the complex.

KTZ notes that the launch of the facility is part of the ongoing expansion of Kazakhstan's transport and logistics infrastructure aimed at increasing the capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). The project is intended to improve container cargo handling efficiency, expand the throughput capacity of the port, and support Kazakhstan’s position within transit routes between Asia and Europe.

"The construction of the container hub began in November 2024 as part of a joint project between JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, JSC NC Aktau International Sea Trade Port, and Lianyungang Port Group," the statement says.

Under the first phase of the project, a container yard was constructed. The facility is equipped with handling machinery, including two container gantry cranes, terminal management hardware, and cargo flow control systems.

The completion of this initial phase increases the port's annual container handling capacity up to 140,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) and reduces the processing times for container trains.

The new hub is designed to operate as a component of the transport network linking the Chinese port of Lianyungang, the Khorgos Gateway dry port, and the Port of Aktau with routes across the Caspian Sea toward the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe.