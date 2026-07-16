Uzbekistan, China's Guangdong Group discuss water infrastructure co-op

Photo: Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Uzbekistan and China discussed the development of joint water infrastructure projects.

This was reflected in a statement of the Uzbek Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services.

According to the statement, the representatives of the ministry held a meeting with a delegation from the Chinese company Guangdong Industrial Environmental Protection Industry Group.

The discussions focused on upgrading water supply and sanitation systems, improving ecological infrastructure, and integrating modern technologies into the sector. The sides highlighted the potential for scaling up digitalization and applying international best practices to regional utilities management.

''During the meeting, issues related to the development of water supply and sanitation systems, improvement of environmental infrastructure, implementation of modern technologies, digitalization of the industry, and application of international experience were discussed,'' the statement says.

In the course of the meeting, the Chinese delegation shared their corporate experience in modernizing wastewater treatment facilities and optimizing the efficient use of water resources. They also presented successful frameworks for expanding public-private partnership (PPP) mechanisms and deploying digital control systems within the housing and communal services sector.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to foster mutually beneficial cooperation, continue bilateral knowledge exchanges, and maintain expert-level dialogue to advance future infrastructure projects.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and China's Science Assistance Technology Group Co., Ltd. (CSAT) explored the implementation of comprehensive investment projects across the country's regions. This happened during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Ilzat Kasymov, and CSAT President Li Jinzhe on July 10.

"The parties reviewed prospects for implementing comprehensive investment projects in the regions of Uzbekistan, with particular attention paid to the use of modular industrial technologies in urban development," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the talks also focused on expanding digital infrastructure, modernizing regional healthcare facilities, and upgrading drinking water treatment systems.