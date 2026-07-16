"AzerGold" CJSC calls on citizens to be careful about fraudulent investment campaigns and phishing attacks (PHOTO)

Recently, there have been a few cases involving fraudulent investment and advertising campaigns organized using the name of "AzerGold" CJSC on social media platforms and various internet resources.

The main goal of these campaigns is to seize citizens' financial and personal information, as well as to embezzle their funds by abusing their trust in the state-owned company. Such activities are part of phishing cyber fraud attacks.

Cyber fraudsters present "AzerGold" CJSC as the organizer of investment projects that supposedly promise high returns, illegally use the company's corporate style, logo, and images of its executives, and redirect users to fake websites and links that imitate the official website. In some cases, citizens are contacted via foreign phone numbers or messaging applications and asked for bank card details, ID card information, one-time confirmation codes, and other confidential information.

"AzerGold" CJSC states that the company does not solicit investments through social networks or other unofficial platforms, does not request financial or banking information from citizens, and has no connection with such fraudulent campaigns.

Taking this into account, we recommend that citizens obtain information about the activities of "AzerGold" CJSC only from the company's official information channels and other reliable sources. When encountering such fraudulent activities, citizens should not click on suspicious links or disclose any personal or financial information and should immediately report such cases to the relevant law enforcement authorities.