Azerbaijan-US strategic partnership underscores need to repeal Section 907 - opinion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The repeal of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act is a historic necessity at a new stage of development in relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, Azerbaijani MP Nizami Safarov said.

Safarov, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, said that the signing of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States on February 10, 2026, clearly demonstrated the development of bilateral relations in a new economic, political, diplomatic, and legal framework.

"Earlier, on August 8, 2025, the signing of the historic Joint Declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia held in Washington in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump marked a fundamental step toward ending the long-standing conflict in the region and ensuring lasting peace. Against this backdrop, the complete repeal of Section 907, which no longer carries any meaning, has become one of the key issues on the political agenda.

I would like to recall that Section 907 of the U.S. Freedom Support Act was adopted in 1992 against the backdrop of the Karabakh conflict, based on allegations that Azerbaijan was allegedly imposing a ‘blockade’ on Armenia. Such an approach was simply unacceptable and made no logical sense, as Armenia had occupied Azerbaijani territories, and the occupied areas were located between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said.

Safarov noted that, as was also stated at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, Section 907 has become completely outdated.

"The successful implementation of the peace agenda pursued by the head of state has created a historic opportunity to establish a stable security framework in the South Caucasus. As noted at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, Section 907 has become completely outdated.

Azerbaijan has unilaterally lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the occupation period, and more than 40,000 tonnes of various cargo have already been transported to Armenia from Russia, Kazakhstan, and other destinations. In addition, Azerbaijan itself has begun supplying petroleum products to Armenia, with the volume already exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

These facts demonstrate that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper but also in practice.

I would particularly like to note that during the official visit of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the United States in 1997, he drew the attention of President Clinton and members of the House of Representatives to the necessity of repealing Section 907, which had dealt a serious blow to relations between the two countries. Unfortunately, the amendment has still not been repealed, and every year the U.S. president suspends its application through a special waiver.

In December last year, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna initiated the repeal of Section 907, and a number of Republican members of Congress joined this initiative.

As President Ilham Aliyev noted during his address to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, the U.S. Congress’ permanent repeal of Section 907 would put an end to the legacy of double standards and strengthen trust and cooperation at a time when Azerbaijan is making contributions to global security and stability," Safarov said.