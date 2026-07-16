Kazakhstan, China sign trade and economic cooperation roadmap for 2027–2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Kazakhstan and China signed the Trade and Economic Cooperation Program and Roadmap for 2027–2030.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh president, following high-level negotiations between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Shanghai.

The program and its comprehensive implementation roadmap are designed to significantly accelerate trade and investment flows, supporting the mutual strategic goal of bringing bilateral trade turnover between the two countries to $100 billion in the near future.

The primary areas of focus under the newly signed bilateral framework include expanding joint ventures in advanced industrial manufacturing, deepening agricultural processing, improving cross-border logistics routes, and enhancing bilateral transit infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the President of Kazakhstan is on a working visit to China. He already participated in a roundtable discussion bringing together executives from leading Chinese corporations to explore new venues of trade and economic partnership.

Highlighting the cooperation between the two countries during the roundtable he noted: "Last year, bilateral trade volume reached $49 billion, a record high. China invested over $30 billion in Kazakhstan's economy. Currently, more than 8,500 enterprises with Chinese capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. Among them, such major companies as CNPC, CITIC, and Huawei are particularly noteworthy. We highly value the significant contribution of Chinese businesses to the modernization of the Kazakh economy. In recent years, our countries have successfully implemented numerous important joint projects. As a result, we have created jobs, introduced advanced technologies, and strengthened industrial cooperation."

On July 17, President Tokayev will attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, running under the theme "Partnership in AI for a Better Future."