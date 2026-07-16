KazTransOil restarts jet fuel shipments via Batumi after 8-year hiatus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The Batumi Oil Terminal (BOT) in Georgia, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's KazTransOil, has resumed the transshipment of jet fuel after an eight-year break.

This was reflected in a statement published by KazTransOil.

According to KazTransOil, the facility has begun processing JET A1 jet fuel produced by European oil refineries, marking a diversification of its cargo profile.

"The first shipment of 10,000 tons of aviation kerosene was delivered to BNT by sea across the Black Sea. The cargo is currently stored at the terminal, awaiting the arrival of rail tank cars for onward shipment to the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.

The company notes that this operation positions the Georgian terminal as a transit point for European aviation fuel shipments bound for Kazakhstan via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor). The implementation of this supply route is intended to help secure stable fuel supplies for Kazakhstan's civil aviation sector and strengthen its transport and energy security.

In addition to jet fuel, the Batumi Oil Terminal handles crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and other liquid bulk cargoes. During the first half of 2026, the terminal's total transshipment volume of liquid bulk cargo reached approximately 725,000 tons.

The Batumi Oil Terminal is one of the largest specialized oil and gas terminals in the Black Sea region, with an annual cargo handling capacity of up to 11 million tons. It operates 132 storage tanks with a combined capacity of more than 585,000 cubic meters, six railway loading racks, and over 86.5 kilometers of process pipelines.

Its offshore loading complex can accommodate tankers with a deadweight of up to 100,000 tons. The terminal is also the only facility on the Caucasus coast of the Black Sea capable of handling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), making it a key element of the region's energy logistics network.

More than 1,200 people are employed across the Batumi Sea Port and Batumi Oil Terminal.