Kazakhstan, Chinese CATL debate Central Asia's first EV battery gigafactory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Kazakhstan and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) discussed plans for the construction of the region's first major battery gigafactory.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh President, following Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's meeting with Pan Jian, Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL).

''During the meeting, the Kazakh leader welcomed CATL's intention to construct an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Kazakhstan. If realized, the facility will mark the first manufacturing project of this scale in Central Asia. President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is uniquely positioned to establish a complete industrial cycle, stretching from the processing of critical raw materials to the export of finished high-tech products,'' the statement says.

In turn, Pan Jian noted that CATL considers Kazakhstan a strategic and reliable partner for joint projects in core business segments.

''Our company is prepared to assist Kazakhstan in achieving its strategic goal of carbon neutrality by 2060,'' Pan Jian stated, pointing out that the proposed industrial partnership aligns with the country's green transition objectives.

Founded in 2011, CATL is the undisputed global leader in EV battery manufacturing, commanding roughly 40% of the international market. By the end of 2025, the corporation reached a record battery shipment volume of 661 GWh, generating annual revenue of $62.6 billion and a net profit of $10.6 billion.