Tajikistan, EU discuss implementation of Central Asia summit deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Tajikistan and the EU discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the Central Asia–EU summit.

This was announced by the press service of the Tajik MFA, following a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Idibek Kalandar, and Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Olof Skoog, on July 15 in Brussels.

According to the ministry, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 13th High-Level Political and Security Dialogue between the European Union and Central Asia.

''The sides exchanged views on constructive political and security cooperation, including the implementation of agreements reached at the first Central Asia–European Union Summit, as well as on other issues of mutual interest,'' the statement said.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and the European Union have developed a growing partnership focused on political dialogue, economic cooperation, security, and sustainable development. The EU is one of Tajikistan’s important international partners, supporting projects in areas such as education, energy, climate resilience, water management, and regional connectivity. Cooperation between the two sides is guided by the EU–Central Asia regional framework, which aims to strengthen ties with all Central Asian countries. Security cooperation has become a key area of engagement, particularly regarding border management, counterterrorism, and stability in the wider region. The EU also supports Tajikistan’s efforts to improve governance, strengthen institutions, and promote economic diversification. In recent years, Brussels and Dushanbe have increased high-level political contacts, including through regular dialogues and summits involving Central Asian states. The EU views Tajikistan as an important partner in promoting regional stability and connectivity, while Tajikistan seeks greater investment, technology cooperation, and access to European expertise. The relationship continues to expand as both sides explore new opportunities in trade, infrastructure, and sustainable development.