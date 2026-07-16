FLYONE launches scheduled flights to Chisinau (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Moldovan low-cost airline FLYONE has commenced direct scheduled flights between Chisinau and Baku. The inaugural flight on the new route, operated on 16 July 2026, was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

This was reported by the press office of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Flights on the Chisinau – Baku – Chisinau route will operate three times a week – on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The new route expands direct air connectivity between Azerbaijan and Moldova, providing passengers with more convenient and affordable travel opportunities.

The launch of FLYONE’s operations to Baku marks another step in expanding Heydar Aliyev International Airport’s airline portfolio and international route network. The new flights will further strengthen direct air links between Baku and neighboring Chisinau while contributing to increased mobility between the two countries.

Detailed information on flight schedules, tickets, and other services is available through FLYONE’s official sales channels.