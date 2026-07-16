Solve your everyday banking tasks with Birbank’s AI Assistant

Many people still visit a bank branch or call the customer support center to check their card balance, unblock a card, order a new one, get information about a loan, track a card refund, or clarify details of banking transactions. However, for most everyday banking needs, there's a much faster and more convenient way.

With the AI Assistant in the Birbank app, users can instantly get answers to questions about banking products and services, including card applications, loans, money transfers, and deposits. The AI Assistant also allows users to check their card balance and recent transactions, track the status of card refunds, find branch locations and opening hours, explore personalized financial offers, and complete a range of banking operations directly within the app.

While intelligent chatbots handled around 40% of customer inquiries in the Birbank chat until 2025, today that figure has increased to 70%. This growth reflects customers' increasing trust in AI-powered solutions and has contributed to raising customer satisfaction to 75%.

The AI Assistant also supports voice interactions, providing even faster access to banking services and helping users manage their everyday financial needs more conveniently.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 116 branches, 51 divisions and 13 Digital Centers. For more information about the Birbank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.