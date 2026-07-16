State Maritime and Port Agency urges Azerbaijani seafarers to avoid war zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Azerbaijan's State Maritime and Port Agency has issued an appeal to Azerbaijani seafarers.

In a statement, the agency said it has received with deep sorrow recent reports of Azerbaijani seafarers losing their lives while serving aboard vessels sailing under the flags of various countries in foreign waters.

The agency expressed its condolences, praying for mercy for those who died and extending its sympathies to their families and loved ones.

The agency stressed that security risks remain particularly high in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov basin, as well as in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, urging Azerbaijani seafarers to place their lives and health above all else.

According to the statement, seafarers should carefully assess existing risks before agreeing to voyages to war zones or areas where active military operations are taking place. They should also take into account security warnings and guidance issued by official authorities and, whenever possible, avoid such voyages altogether.

The agency also called on shipping companies and relevant organizations to prioritize the safety and well-being of seafarers, implement all necessary safety measures when sending crews to high-risk areas, and avoid such routes whenever feasible.

The agency urged all seafarers to remain vigilant, prioritize their own safety and that of their families, and stay away from war zones.