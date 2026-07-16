Kazakhstan to accelerate investment project on waste-to-energy plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Kazakhstan will accelerate the implementation of an investment project aimed at deploying modern environmental and energy technologies in the country's regions.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh government, following the meeting between Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and President of the Party Committee and President of China Tianying Inc Cao Debiao.

Following the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov instructed relevant government agencies to facilitate the implementation of the investment project to ensure the timely rollout of modern environmental and energy technologies across Kazakhstan's regions.

According to the statement, municipal solid waste recycling projects in Kazakhstan are currently being implemented through investment agreements. For waste-to-energy projects, the government has established a feed-in tariff of up to 55 tenge per kilowatt-hour for electricity generated.

The parties also discussed plans to construct waste-to-energy plants with a processing capacity of 250 to 500 tons of municipal solid waste per day. Such facilities are intended for regions where waste volumes do not require the construction of large-scale plants.

"The Ministry of Ecology, together with other interested government agencies, has been instructed to complete the final stage of negotiations with the company as a matter of priority and, within two weeks, submit for approval an investment agreement providing for the construction of municipal solid waste treatment plants in at least three major cities of Kazakhstan," Bektenov said.

According to Trend's analysis, the government's decision to expedite the investment project highlights Kazakhstan's intention to accelerate the deployment of modern waste management infrastructure through close cooperation with strategic foreign investors. Fast-tracking the investment agreement and coordinating the work of government agencies could help speed up the introduction of advanced environmental and energy technologies, strengthen the country's green infrastructure, and improve the investment climate for sustainable development projects.