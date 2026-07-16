ASCO, World Bank discuss vessel support for Caspian wind energy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) and World Bank experts discussed potential vessel service requirements related to the implementation of planned offshore wind energy projects in the Caspian Sea, ASCO’s press service said.

A representative of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy also attended the meeting.

The sides reviewed the capabilities of ASCO’s specialized fleet, vessel types that could be used at different stages of the projects, as well as logistics support for offshore construction and installation activities.

The meeting also covered other potential areas of cooperation of mutual interest.

Following the discussions, the guests visited the “Witness of Three Centuries” Museum, where they familiarized themselves with exhibits and documents reflecting the history of maritime development in Azerbaijan.

Recently, World Bank also discussed the implementation of the AZURE project with 'Azerenergy'' OJSC.

''During the meeting, the parties discussed the overall progress of the AZURE project, the current status of its individual components, upcoming work, and new opportunities for cooperation. The parties also exchanged views in detail on the integration of large-scale renewable energy projects into Azerbaijan’s power grid and the prospects for further cooperation in this area,'' Azerenergy informs.

Meanwhile, the main goal of the AZURE project is to ensure the sustainable and secure integration into the power grid of 2 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity currently under construction in the country.