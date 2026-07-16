Kazakhstan, China sign commercial deals worth over $15B in Shanghai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Kazakhstan and China have signed over 70 commercial agreements totaling more than $15 billion during a high-level roundtable.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh president, following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's meeting with representatives of the Chinese business community in Shanghai.

The signed documents span key high-technology and industrial sectors, including artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, transportation, finance, agriculture, and mechanical engineering.

Among the primary initiatives finalized during the bilateral exchange, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan partnered with Huawei Technologies on a strategic agreement, complemented by a technology and equipment acquisition deal signed between the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Huawei.

In the automotive and transport sectors, Samruk-Kazyna, Freedom Holding Corp, the Akimat (municipal administration) of Astana, and Geely Auto Group signed a memorandum of understanding to develop electric vehicle infrastructure and integrate AI into the automotive industry. Additionally, Allur Group signed a manufacturing agreement with Li Auto Inc., while Astana Group and Chery Holding Group finalized a technical licensing agreement to produce OMODA and JAECOO vehicles at the Astana Motors Manufacturing Kazakhstan plant.

On logistics and trade infrastructure, the Ministry of Transport, the Akimat of Mangystau Region, and Kazakhstan Guoyou Investment concluded an investment agreement for the construction of the first-phase multifunctional terminal at Kuryk Port. Meanwhile, Harvest Group and Minmetals Logistics Group agreed on exclusive cooperation for the Kazakhstan-China International Logistics Corridor, focusing on the "Khorgos – Eastern Gate" dry port area.

Financial and heavy industry sectors also registered major transactions, with the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK) signing an agreement with China Central Depository & Clearing Co., Ltd. for services to offshore bond issuers. In manufacturing, DBK, Qarmet, and Acre Coking & Refractory Engineering Consulting Corporation signed a long-term strategic cooperation agreement to construct coke oven batteries No. 8 and No. 9 alongside a coke oven gas treatment system.

"During the working visit of the Head of State to Shanghai, more than 70 commercial agreements worth over $15 billion were signed," the press service highlights.