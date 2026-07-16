Hikmet Hajiyev highlights Shusha Forum’s role in global media dialogue in interview with PakTVGlobal (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The 4th Shusha Global Media Forum has become an important platform for open dialogue with international media, exchange of views on global challenges, and discussions on the future of journalism, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Speaking in an interview with Pakistan’s PakTVGlobal television channel on the sidelines of the forum, Hajiyev said the initiative to hold the Shusha Global Media Forum was put forward by President Ilham Aliyev four years ago with the aim of restoring Shusha’s historical role as a center of intellectual and cultural dialogue.

“The initiative to hold the Shusha Global Media Forum was put forward by President Ilham Aliyev four years ago. The goal was to restore Shusha’s former cultural and intellectual role in the South Caucasus and beyond the region. In Shusha, scholars, academics, journalists, philosophers, and poets come together to work on various intellectual ideas and restore the city’s former spirit,” Hajiyev said.

He noted that another important objective of the forum is to present Azerbaijan’s position to the international audience and address challenges related to information campaigns and media attacks.

According to Hajiyev, Azerbaijan, like brotherly Pakistan, faces media pressure on the global stage, making it important to ensure direct communication with international media.

“One of the functions of the Shusha Forum is to counter these attacks and convey the truth. This came after Azerbaijan liberated its occupied territories. We speak openly with the world. This is President Ilham Aliyev’s direct communication with the international media,” Hajiyev said.

He emphasized that the format of the forum allows journalists from different countries to freely ask questions and receive direct answers from the Azerbaijani leader.

“There is no limit on the number of questions here. Any journalist may ask any question they consider appropriate. At this year’s forum as well, the President of Azerbaijan answered questions from all parts of the world,” he added.

The presidential aide stressed that President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the forum reflects Azerbaijan’s approach to transparent communication and open dialogue. “There were no restrictions or censorship there. Everyone was free to ask any question they wished. This was Azerbaijan’s strategic communication, and I am proud to be an assistant to Mr. President. Every day, we learn something from his wisdom. President’s approach to the media is one example of this. The head of state demonstrates the same spirit in the economy, foreign policy, social affairs, and military sphere,” Hajiyev said.

He added that President Ilham Aliyev’s interaction with journalists went beyond traditional communication. “The President of Azerbaijan’s responses to questions at the latest forum were not merely communication; they were a genuine dialogue with the international media,” Hajiyev noted.

Hajiyev also highlighted the intellectual dimension of the Shusha Global Media Forum, saying that the media environment is undergoing rapid transformation due to artificial intelligence, social networks and other technological developments. “The Shusha Forum is also an intellectual dialogue. The media is changing dynamically. Artificial intelligence, social networks, and the entire media ecosystem are evolving. We all face disinformation. Therefore, we must learn from one another and share our experiences. We should put forward proposals. This is also one of the objectives of the Shusha Forum,” he said.

Touching upon Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, Hajiyev described bilateral ties as strategic and based on friendship and mutual respect. “Pakistan and Azerbaijan share brotherly relations, and we have a strategic partnership. I have also had the honor of witnessing the friendship and deep mutual respect between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and President Ilham Aliyev,” Hajiyev said.

He noted that Pakistan’s support for Azerbaijan during the years of occupation remains deeply appreciated by the Azerbaijani people and state. “When Azerbaijan’s territories were under occupation, brotherly Pakistan demonstrated its support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan did not establish diplomatic relations with the occupying country and recognized Armenia as the aggressor state. This has remained in the memory not only of the Azerbaijani state but also of its people, and we will always remember and highly appreciate it,” he said.

The presidential aide also praised Pakistan’s role in addressing regional and global challenges, noting Islamabad’s mediation efforts during the recent US-Iran conflict in the Gulf region.

According to Hajiyev, Pakistan demonstrated strategic patience and diplomatic capability by creating a platform for dialogue and helping bring the confrontation to an end. “Pakistan demonstrated the qualities of a strong state and strategic foresight. Pakistan’s important geostrategic significance in global affairs became evident. As your brothers, we are very pleased about this,” he said.

At the same time, Hajiyev stressed that Azerbaijan and Pakistan should continue working to expand economic, trade, humanitarian and cultural cooperation. “The leadership of our countries is working intensively to establish institutionalized cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. But, of course, we need to do much more in the fields of economic and trade cooperation, humanitarian and cultural relations, and people-to-people contacts,” Hajiyev said.

He noted that both countries have significant economic potential and opportunities, while closer interaction between business communities remains important. Hajiyev cited Pakistani rice exports to Azerbaijan as an example, noting that after relevant measures were taken, including customs duty exemptions, the competitiveness of Pakistani products in the Azerbaijani market increased.

He also highlighted the development of tourism ties, noting the increase in the number of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The presidential aide stressed the importance of expanding media cooperation between the two countries, saying that journalists can play an important role in informing societies about each other’s culture and business opportunities.