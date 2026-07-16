Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrives in Tbilisi on state visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Tbilisi on Thursday for a two-day state visit to Georgia, the press service of the Turkmen government says.

According to the press service, the Turkmen leader was welcomed at the Tbilisi Shota Rustaveli International Airport by Georgian officials and members of the Turkmen delegation.

The visit's agenda includes high-level talks with the leadership of Georgia in both narrow and expanded formats. In addition to the political dialogue, the visit will feature a Turkmen-Georgian business forum and a traveling exhibition of Turkmen products.

''Visits at the highest level over recent decades remain the main instrument for developing bilateral cooperation,'' the report highlights, noting that Turkmenistan and Georgia have maintained diplomatic relations since July 16, 1992.

Recently, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held a telephone conversation.

According to the Georgian MFA, the sides reviewed issues related to bilateral cooperation and preparations for Berdimuhamedov's planned visit to Georgia.

Moreover, the parties also discussed prospects for expanding ties between Georgia and the countries of Central Asia.

The ministers further exchanged views on the future development of Georgian-Turkmen relations and stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue at the high level, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Georgia maintain close cooperation in the field of regional transport connectivity, primarily through the advancement of the Trans-Caspian and Middle Corridor logistics network. This route serves as a vital link between Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and European markets via the Caspian and Black seas.

A critical component of this transport system is the Caspian Sea ferry and port infrastructure. Within this framework, Turkmenistan operates the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, while Georgia provides access through the ports of Poti and Batumi. Together, these facilities support multimodal cargo transportation, integrating rail, maritime, and road networks to facilitate the movement of goods between Central Asia and Europe.

Meanwhile, in March 2026, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev visited Georgia, where he held discussions with local authorities focused on logistics and transit infrastructure, including cooperation with Georgian Black Sea ports such as Poti, which serve as key entry points for goods imported into Georgia and subsequently supplied to Turkmenistan via Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea.